UAE, Middle-East airlines likely to hire 196,000 staff members: Boeing

Abu Dhabi: Airlines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the rest of the Middle East will need 196,000 new staff members by 2040, according to the forecast from manufacturing giant Boeing.

The aircraft manufacturer predicts airlines in the region will need at least 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians and 91,000 cabin crew members over the next two decades.

Randy Heisey, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for the Middle East, in a media briefing this week said, “In the Middle East, airlines will require over $740 billion in services in the next 20 years, and will require new personnel to continue to operate the airplanes that are coming into the fleet over time.”

Open for hiring

UAE-based airlines have already begun recruitment efforts as the aviation sector recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Etihad openings:

On October 4, 2021, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said it is looking to hire up to 1,000 new employees to join its cabin crew.

Recruitment days will take place in ten countries, including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, apart from the United Arab Emirates.

Etihad cabin crew are provided with tax-free income, company medical insurance, concessional travel benefits, transportation, uniforms, fully furnished company accommodation in Abu Dhabi, and discounts on food and beverages and leisure activities in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad said applicants interested in enrolling for the recruitment should register in advance by visiting the website.

Below are the names of the cities and dates for the recruitment drive:

City Date Abu Dhabi October 11 Cairo October 11 Beirut October 17-18 Casablanca October 26 Kiev November 2 Barcelona November 2 Athens November 8 Milan November 9 Amsterdam November 15 Alexandria November 22 Beirut November 22

Emirates openings

On September 17, Emirates has announced a worldwide campaign to recruit 3000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months.

Emirates, which has been gradually restoring its network operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions, has called back pilots, cabin crew and other operational staff who resigned when the pandemic caused a significant reduction in flights last year.

However, keen applicants should check the airline’s careers website, which lists the requirements of becoming an Emirates flight attendant.

You would need to be least 21 years of age, have an arm reach of 212 centimeters while standing on tiptoes and a minimum height of 160cm.

Crew members must have no visible tattoos and a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI).

Candidates interested in joining Emirates can apply via the airline’s career website.

FlyDubai

A flydubai spokesperson also said in a statement to Khaleej Times that they will continue to revise its recruitment plans in line with business requirements.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is also continuing to hire new flight crew, though the company has not disclosed how many employees it plans to hire.