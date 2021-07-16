UAE: More than 2,000 students to get golden visa

Abu Dhabi: The Emirates schools establishment on Thursday declared that more than 2,000 high school toppers and their families are eligible for United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa, local media reported.

A total of 2,036 graduates of public and private schools who achieved total scores of 95 percent or higher in their UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum Grade 12 exams, will be granted a 10-year visa.

“This comes in recognition of our outstanding students, and in alignment with the UAE government, which is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for distinguished and talented people,” the authority said.

You can apply for the Golden Residency Visa on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website: https://t.co/MXSInatkUV For more info, please dial 600 52 2222 — مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي (@ese_ae) July 15, 2021

The United Arab Emirates announced the eligibility of outstanding high school graduates and their families for a 10-year visa earlier this month.

In addition to high school graduates with the highest scores, visas will also be offered to university students in and outside the country with a cumulative GPA (GPA) or at least 3.75 in specific science majors.

The golden visa was created by the government in 2019 that allowed long-term residence for a foreigner to live, study and work without the need for a national sponsor. The visas are valid for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

