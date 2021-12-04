UAE national day: In a first, women partake in camel marathon

Abu Dhabi: For the first time in the United Arab Emirates history, women took part in the annual UAE National Day camel marathon, organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC), at Dubai Camel Racing Club’s Al Marmoom Race Track on Friday.

28-year-old Khawla Al Balooshi participated in the 18-29 age category, while 38-year-old Hakima Ghaith took part in the above-30 group.

Al Balooshi thanked HHC for motivating and giving them the opportunity to participate in a race that she consider being a very wonderful experience.

Al Balooshi and Ghaith were delighted to be one of the first Emirati women to participate in the official camel race in the UAE.

Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of Hamad Medical Corporation, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the participants in the camel marathon. “We are very proud of the traditions of our society, and the participation of two Emirati women for the first time in the official camel race confirms our endeavors to make heritage sports available to all members of society and to all nationalities residing in the UAE,” Gulf News quoted Abdullah Hamdan.

The UAE National Day camel marathon is in line with the country’s celebrations of the 50th National Day.

United Arab Emirates official 50th National Day is marked across the nation on Thursday, December 2, 2021.