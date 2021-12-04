UAE national day: Kerala man runs 50km in honour of country

Abu Dhabi: A 30-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate ran 50 km in solidarity with the 50th anniversary of the UAE.

Sadique Ahamed, a fire panel operator at Adnoc, a native of Kannur, Kerala embarked on his golden run in front of the Adnoc building at 2 am, taking in the Corniche, Mina Zayed and Qasr Al Watan and Marina Mall in three stages and ended at Adnoc headquarters at 5.33.53km, covering 50.03km.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he occasionally walked 1-2 kilometres. “When COVID happened we were allowed to go running outside and I became a runner, Now I motivate people to get active. The UAE gives us many opportunities and this is my tribute,” Ahamed told The National News.

Sadique Ahamed has 10,000 Instagram followers and frequently posts about the thrill of running and his newfound passion for long distance.

On November 29, he ran 30 km on Martyrs’ Day to honour the UAE Army who lost their lives while serving the country.

He ran the first half of the marathon in November last year and followed it up with a full 42.1km in January 2021.

Ahamed participated in the triathlon and ultramarathon and aims to run outside once COVID-19 restrictions are eased.