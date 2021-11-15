UAE: New law regulating labour relations to be effective from 2022

New law aims to enhance the flexibility and sustainability of the labour market in the country.

Published: 15th November 2021
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that the new law regulating labour relations will become effective from February 2, 2022, local media from the gulf country reported on Monday.

Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar announced Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 concerning the regulation of labour relations during a media briefing.

Al-Awar said that this law supports efforts to enhance the participation and competitiveness of Emirati cadres and empower women in the labour market.

The new laws will relate to different work categories, including flexible work, part-time, freelance, and condensed working hours, among others.

The new legal provision aims to enhance the flexibility and sustainability of the labour market in the country, as well as to offer more protection to employees against bullying, harassment and unlawful seizure of documents.

