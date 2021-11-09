UAE: Nursery school ordered to compensate Dh 10k after child suffers burns

Abu Dhabi: A nursery school owner and a teacher in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were ordered by the Abu Dhabi court to compensate Dh 10,000 to the father of a child, who got face burns from hot wax that had been left in the classroom.

The court found the duo guilty of causing burns to the child due to negligence. The civil court also ordered the defendants to pay the plaintiff Dh10,000 in damages. They were also told to pay for the father’s legal expenses.

The father in his lawsuit stated that her daughter suffered from second-degree burns after the teacher left a hot wax paste in the kids’ classroom without any adult supervision, Khaleej Times reported.

The father added that he suffered financial damages in treatment and conveyance costs among other expenses. The family also suffered psychological stress due to the injuries to their daughter.

The forensic doctor’s report presented in the court showed that the girl sustained second-degree burns on the face; the injury was treated and did not result in scarring or deformation of the skin or any permanent disability.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi criminal court had fined the teacher and the nursery owner Dh15,000, each, after they were found guilty of negligence.