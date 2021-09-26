UAE: Online blackmail, threats to draw Rs 50 lakh fine and jail as punishment

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on September 25 announced the imposition of a fine of minimum 2,50,000 Dirham (Rs 50,39,922) and a two-year jail imprisonment for those who blackmail or threaten anyone online.

UAE public prosecution has took to twitter and has clarified the penalty for blackmailing a person using the world wide web.

Public Prosecution said, “Whoever blackmails or threatens another person to urge him to perform an act or to refrain from performing an act using the world wide web or means on information technology shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration of not more than two years and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000 and not more than Dh500,000.”

The authority added that the penalty shall be imprisonment for a duration of not more than 10 years if the threat is a threat to commit the crime or to commit acts that are offensive to honour or status.