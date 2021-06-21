UAE: Pakistani expat honored for saving 58-year-old woman from drowning

Abu Dhabi: A Pakistani expat in United Arab Emirates on Sunday was honoured by the police for his act of bravery.

The director of the comprehensive city police station in ajman, Lt. Col. Ghaith Khalifa Salem Al Kaabi, honored Muhammad Nagman, for saving the 58-year-old Sri Lankan woman from drowning in the waters off Ajman Marina.

As per the media reports, the details of the incident come back when Muhammad Nagman, while walking near Ajman Marina, saw a drowning woman, so he rushed to help her and jumped into the sea and caught her out of the water.

The expatriate then called the civil defense and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to help the woman breathe while waiting for authorities. When paramedics arrived, they provided first aid and took the woman to the hospital.

The Ajman police praised Nagman’s bravery and heroic response, handed him a certificate of appreciation and a monetary reward.

For his part, Muhammad Nagman expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ajman Police, stressing that what he did is a national and moral duty towards those who spend their time and effort to provide security and safety for members of society, wishing Ajman Police and its employees continued success, payment and excellence.