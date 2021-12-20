UAE: Pakistani expat sentenced to death for selling drugs over WhatsApp

Abu Dhabi: The Criminal Court of Abu Dhabi has sentenced a Pakistani expatriate to death for possessing narcotic and psychotropic substances with the intention of promoting them, local media from the gulf country reported on Monday.

The court has ordered the seized substances to be destroyed and the car and mobile phone used by the defendant to be confiscated.

As per the media reports, the Anti-Narcotics Section in Abu Dhabi received information about the accused being involved in the promotion of narcotic and psychotropic substances by communicating with a drug dealer outside the UAE, who used to deliver large quantities of psychotropic substances to him through others residing in the UAE.

The psychotropic substances have been hidden in various locations before their photos and contact details are sent to the merchant who in turn passes the information on to others via WhatsApp, who then collects shipments, breaks them down into smaller packages, and redistributes item details to potential buyers.

According to Khaleej Times, after investigations, Abu Dhabi Police notified the Public Prosecutor in Abu Dhabi to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect and search his house and car.

It is reported that a police team was sent to the accused person’s home, a search was conducted and he was arrested.