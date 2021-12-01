UAE princess gears up to teach lesson to expats who spread hateful content

Dubai: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Princess Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim is planning to teach lesson to expats who spread hateful content on social media.

Recently, she formed ‘Angels of Mercy’ to trace netizens who post Islamophobic content on social media. On her Twitter account, she wrote, ” We are creating #AngelsOfMercy where any #Islamophobes in the #UAE will be #Captured #Deported. People that associate with them are accountable as well”.

Supporting free speech, she wrote, “There is a fine line between free speech & hate speech. Free speech encourages debate whereas hate speech incites violence”.

We are creating #AngelsOfMercy where any #Islamophobes in the #UAE will be #Captured #Deported. People that associate with them are accountable as well. There is a fine line between free speech & hate speech. Free speech encourages debate whereas hate speech incites violence. — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) November 29, 2021

Further, explaining the role of ‘Angels of Mercy’, she tweeted, ” #AngelsOfMercy job is to find #haters and post their captured picture of their crime and their full name and contact (email or Instagram or Facebook). This applies for all. No one is getting bullied in the Emirates. Not Muslims, Christians, Hindus – no colored folks either”.

#AngelsOfMercy job is to find #haters and post their captured picture of their crime and their full name and contact (email or Instagram or Facebook). This applies for all. No one is getting bullied in the Emirates. Not Muslims, Christians, Hindus – no colored folks either. — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) November 29, 2021

Yesterday, sharing a Twitterati’s post which asks consumers to avoid product carrying ‘halal’ stamp, UAE princess wrote, “why do people that hate us so much come to our country and take our money if we are all that bad?”.

UAE princess against Sudhir Chaudhary

Recently, she tried her level best to stop Abu Dhabi chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India from inviting Editor-in-Chief of Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary to annual international seminar.

When the company did not agree to disinvite Chaudhary, UAE princess on November 24 wrote, “I just spoke to the President of the Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants and he told me that #Islamophobe Sudhir Chaudhry is still attending. He refuses to disinvite him. Good to know how much he RESPECTS the country of Tolerance”.

I just spoke to the President of the Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants and he told me that #Islamophobe Sudhir Chaudhry is still attending. He refuses to disinvite him. Good to know how much he RESPECTS the country of Tolerance. pic.twitter.com/Z5xo0QLlLQ — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) November 24, 2021

The Abu Dhai event took place on November 25 and 26, 2021.

A few hours ago, the princess wrote that she cannot do everything and asked Twitterati to write emails to all the sponsors of the event.