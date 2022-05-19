UAE princess once again gears up to teach lessons to expats who spread hate

Dubai: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Princess Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim once again is planning to teach lessons to expats who spread hateful content on social media.

She urged netizens to report the details of individuals who are living in the UAE and inciting violence or fascism.

Sharing email, info@mohap.gov.ae, and toll-free number, 80011111, she tweeted, “Kindly forward any hateful individuals living in the UAE inciting violence or fascism”.

It is not the first time, earlier too, the UAE princess had taken steps to identify and deport persons who were spreading hatred.

She had formed ‘Angels of Mercy’ to trace netizens who post Islamophobic content on social media.

Explaining the role of the ‘Angels of Mercy’, she wrote, “#AngelsOfMercy job is to find #haters and post their captured picture of their crime and their full name and contact (email or Instagram or Facebook). This applies for all. No one is getting bullied in the Emirates. Not Muslims, Christians, Hindus – no colored folks either”

During pandemic times also, she was trying to find persons who were spreading hatred by blaming Muslims for the spread of virus.