UAE Princess takes a strong stand against racist comment

DUBAI: A member of the royal family of United Arab Emirates on Thursday slammed and warned an Indian resident in Dubai for his anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic posts on micro-blogging site.

Princess Hend Al Qassimi warned a user reported an account by the name of Saurabh Upadhyay of dire consequences after he put out several tweets targeting Muslims over the Tablighi Jamaat incident.

Upadhyay, who was running a big business in Dubai engaged in a Twitter spat with another user during which Upadhyay allegedly used foul language.

“What’s with peaceful people and spitting? New form of jiiihad custom made for 2020. during which the former allegedly used foul language. I though they were still stuck 1400 years in the past & dint believe in progressing or changing the words spoken (sic).”

In another tweet, he had written, “Death to radical Islamic tablighi terrorists and other radical Islamic sons of satan ja ukhad le bc jo ukhadega (do whatever you want).”

This led to a fiery response by Princess Qassimi who shared screenshots of the tweets and wrote, “The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed.”

“Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example”, she added.



Princess Qassimi’s zero tolerance response has been applauded by several users on Twitter.

Similar incident were reported recently who paid heavily for their Islamophobic social media posts.

