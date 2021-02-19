UAE records highest daily Covid-19 deaths

Abu Dhabi, Feb 19 : The United Arab Emirates on Thursday recorded 3,294 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths over the past 24 hours, marking the highest single-day virus related fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 361,877 and the death toll to 1,073, the Saudi Gazette reported on Friday.

The new patients, all of whom are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care, were detected after the ministry conducted 171,667 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, according to the ministry.

In the statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished Covid-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions, and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

A total of 3,431 more patients have recovered from the deadly virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 347,366, according to the statement.

