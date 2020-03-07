UAE reports 15 new coronavirus cases

ANI [Travellers wear masks as they arrive at the Dubai International Airport]

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday reported 15 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 45, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement.

Two patients recovered

In addition, two patients, aged 38 and 10 respectively, have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of the cured in the UAE to seven, according to the ministry statement cited by Xinhua news agency.

The 15 new cases are four UAE citizens, two Saudi Arabians, two Ethiopians, two Iranians, and one person each from Thailand, China, Morocco, Egypt and India.

Coronavirus in Gulf countries

All patients, who are being monitored round the clock and receiving necessary health care, are in stable condition.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.