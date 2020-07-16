UAE reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hrs

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced 275 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 55,848.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Wednesday in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, 393 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 46,418, according to the ministry.

No COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hrs

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has said that there hasn’t been a death related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

“Today we announce no deaths related to Covid-19 in the UAE in the last 24 hours,” the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince tweeted.

He expressed his “deepest gratitude to our frontline heroes” and also hailed residents “for their commitment to adhering to precautionary measures”.

“We must continue our collective efforts in tackling this challenge,” he advised.

Today we announce no deaths related to COVID-19 in the UAE in the last 24 hours. Our deepest gratitude to our frontline heroes and to society for their commitment to adhering to precautionary measures. We must continue our collective efforts in tackling this challenge. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 15, 2020

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China’s national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.

Source: IANS