UAE residents can travel to 19 quarantine-free countries

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now travel to 19 quarantine-free countries, according to the Emirates airlines on Sunday.

The UAE-based airline said that it will expand its network and operate more than 280 weekly flights from the UAE to various destinations in Europe, the US, the Middle East and Africa starting in July.

With Spain opening its doors to tourism, UAE nationals and residents can now plan their holidays to 19 countries, quarantine free. https://t.co/yL8r7Lyggz #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/eZ07RYshxY — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 6, 2021

Spain and France are the latest European country to welcome back tourists. From June 7, tourists will be able to enter Spain if they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of travel, or they can submit COVID-19 PCR tests taken 48 hours before arrival.

Travelers will need to physically provide their vaccination certificates upon arrival and must have received vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or one of the vaccines on the WHO Emergency Use List. These include the Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm, and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines.

Unvaccinated children under the age of six are allowed to enter with their vaccinated parents. Children over the age of six must present a negative PCR test result.

Here are the 19 destinations :

Cyprus

Greece

Italy

Russia

Turkey

Spain

France (from June 9)

Jordan

Lebanon

Bahrain

Egypt

Maldives

Seychelles

Phuket (from July 2)

Kenya

Tanzania

Morocco

United States