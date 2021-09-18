UAE residents can travel to Abu Dhabi without COVID-19 test

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee stated that the COVID-19 test requirement for entering Abu Dhabi would be removed starting September 19, Sunday. This applies to travel from within the UAE.

The announcement made on Saturday clarifies that residents, tourists or citizens travelling from other emirates to Abu Dhabi will not be required to submit a COVID-19 test result.

The decision follows the announcement of a decreased COVID-19 infection rate in the Emirate of 0.2 percent of total tests and the activation of the green pass system to enter some public places.

The committee will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.