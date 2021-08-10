UAE residents from India no longer need to carry COVID jab report

The advisory noted that UAE nationals are exempted from these requirements but subject to COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 10th August 2021 10:18 pm IST
Representative Image Photo: Khaleej Times

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents flying in from India and five other countries are no longer required to present COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry, Emirates airline announced on Tuesday.

According to the updated travel rules published on the national flag carrier Emirates website, all passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, provided they have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure.

Dubai visa holders must apply for a pre-entry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), it said.

However, COVID-19 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.

“Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR rapid test 4 hours before the departure of their flight. Rapid antigen test will not be accepted. Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai,” the report said.

The advisory noted that UAE nationals are exempted from these requirements but subject to COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

As for Etihad airline–the second flag carrier of the UAE, theCOVID-19 vaccination certificate of receiving both doses from within the UAE is still a requirement, according to their latest travel guidelines, the report said.

From August 5, UAE lifted the ban on entry of passengers from India and five other countries.

