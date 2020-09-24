UAE resumes issuance of entry permits

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started issuing entry permits from 24th September. However, the country has not begun issuing work permits.

On Thursday morning, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) said that the decision was taken to recover the economy of the country.

UAE taking step to resume economic activities

The UAE is taking steps to resume economic activities and attract tourists. The country is also implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

On 17th March, FAIC had suspending issuance of all visas to everyone except diplomatic passport holders in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.