UAE ruler announces Dubai’s win to host ICOM museums conference in 2025

Dubai has won the bid to host the world’s largest 27th ICOM museum conference in 2025. The announcemenet for the same was made by ruler and Vice President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Twitter today.

فوز دبي باستضافة أكبر مؤتمر للمتاحف في العالم آيكوم2025 بحضور 119 دولة تغطي 20 ألف متحف عالمي يعطي دفعة قوية لقطاع الثقافة بالدولة.متاحفنا العالمية في عاصمتنا الحبيبة ومتاحفنا الوطنية على امتداد كافة إمارات الدولة ستقود النقاش العالمي حول مستقبل المتاحف بهذا المؤتمر الدولي الضخم — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 20, 2021

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) chooses the city that will host its flagship conference, which has taken place every three years since 1948. It will be the first ICOM conference to be held in the Middle East. At least 119 countries are expected to be in attendance, covering 20,000 international museums.

Maktoum on his Twitter handle said the ICOM conference in Dubai in 2025 will give a strong impetus to the UAE’s cultural sector.

The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities was the theme of ICOM UAE’s bid to organize the conference, which focused on change, recovery, accessibility, and transparency.

Three candidates were announced during the 2021 Annual Meetings in June: Kazan, purposed by ICOM Russia; Stockholm, proposed by ICOM Sweden; and Dubai, proposed by ICOM UAE.

The ICOM’s 90th Advisory Council, which met on November 18 and 19, chose Dubai to host the 27th General Conference.

Since its first edition in 1948, the ICOM General Conference has established itself as a globally recognized forum for discussion of the most pressing challenges confronting museums today, as well as the most cutting-edge solutions.