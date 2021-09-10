Etihad, Emirates to resume UAE-Saudi Arabia flights from Sept 11

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based airlines have announced that they would be going to resume flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Etihad airways to resume Saudi Arabia flights

Abu Dhabi based Etihad airways will resume passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia from September 11, 2021.

Scheduled passenger flights will connect Abu Dhabi with Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.

The airline said on its website that flights to Riyadh would resume from September 11; Jeddah from September 14; and Dammam from September 15.

Emirates to resume Saudi Arabia flights

Dubai based Emirates airlines is set to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg.

Emirates has announced that it will resume services to Saudi Arabia from September 11. Services to St. Petersburg will resume from October 8.

Emirates will launch 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia from September 11, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Madinah. Flights to Riyadh will be doubled from September 16.

From October 8, Emirates will operate four flights a week between Dubai and St. Petersburg.

Other airlines to resume Saudi Arabia flights

FlyDubai, Air Arabia has also announced its resumption of their services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

FlyDubai:

The budget airline will resume its daily flights from Dubai International Airport to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam starting September 12.

Air Arabia:

Air Arabia will fly daily from Sharjah to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from September 14, the airline tweeted.

Travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from Saudi Arabia can enjoy quarantine-free travel as the Kingdom is on Abu Dhabi’s green list.

On September 8, Saudi Arabia has allowed the resumption of direct passenger flights to and from the UAE, South Africa and Argentina.

On July 3, the Kingdom banned entry to several countries, including the UAE, due to concerns related to the COVID-19 and the spread of a new mutated strain of the virus.