UAE: Schools in Sharjah to reopen on January 3

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (Spea) announced that the schools will reopen on January 3. However, the parents will have an option to select the mode of education.

According to the Khaleej Times report, Spea official said that parents can choose direct, hybrid or remote education system. They can specify their choice through the questionnaire distributed recently.

The concerned authorities have even instructed the private schools in Sharjah to send SMS or email to parents asking them to choose the mode of education.

Schools in Sharjah must adhere to Covid-19 norms

Meanwhile, all the schools in Sharjah have been instructed to adhere to Covid-19 norms. Spea will inspect the institutions to ensure adherence to the norms and progress of the study.

It will be the duty of all the private schools to conduct periodical RT-PCR tests on students.

Students who have travelled to other country must be quarantined for 15 days before attending the school.

Parents must not send their children to school if they witness Covid symptoms.