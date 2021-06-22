UAE sends 20 ambulances to support Palestinians in Gaza

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 22nd June 2021 2:20 pm IST
UAE sends 20 ambulance to support Palestinians in Gaza
United Arab Emirates on Monday has sent 20 ambulance to Palestinians in Gaza strip.

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates on Monday sent twenty ambulances equipped with emergency, security, and basic safety equipment to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

The aid shipment, organized by the UAE Red Crescent, the country’s humanitarian arm, aims to support the health sector in Gaza and improve local humanitarian conditions.

“The UAE always seeks to support the humanitarian efforts to assist the Palestinian people under the current circumstances, which require everyone’s solidarity to enable them to overcome their harsh social conditions, through providing for their needs, especially for women and children,” state news agency Wam reported.

Earlier this month, the UAE sent 960 tons of medical aid and food to help 20,000 families in Gaza.

In February and March, the UAE provided more than 58,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The UAE has also sent more than 800 tonnes of relief aid to 20,000 families in the Gaza Strip this year to provide the basic needs of Palestinian citizens and improving their living conditions.

