UAE sends 30 tonnes of emergency aid to war-torn Ukraine

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 7th March 2022 7:26 pm IST
UAE sends 30 tonnes of emergency aid to war-hit Ukraine
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday has sent 30 tons of emergency medical supplies and other emergency aid to Ukraine to assist civilians the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The aid was sent in response to the international humanitarian appeal to support displaced Ukrainians and refugees in neighbouring countries.

The aircraft landed in Lublin, Poland, and the medical and relief aid were handed over to the Ukrainian authorities in Poland to be transported to Ukraine.

“Sending an aircraft with medical supplies and relief aid is part of the UAE’s commitment to essential humanitarian needs in conflicts involving civilians, especially women and children, and to provide whatever assistance we can in what is a deteriorating humanitarian situation,” said Salem Al Kaabi, the UAE‘s ambassador to Ukraine.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE expresses its sincere gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for the humanitarian aid provided to the people of Ukraine.

On March 2, the UAE said it would provide $5 million in relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine, in response to an urgent appeal from the United Nations.

The United Nations said on Sunday there were so far more than 1.5 million refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine.

