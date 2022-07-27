UAE sends food aid to Sudan

Khartoum: Sudan on Tuesday received an aid plane carrying food and medicine provided by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the poor in the western Darfur region, said a senior Sudanese official.

“The humanitarian aid from (the UAE’s) Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation would be provided for the affected and displaced people in Darfur states, and specifically West Darfur State,” said Al-Hadi Idris, a member of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, in a statement.

Idris and UAE Ambassador to Sudan Hamad Mohammed Al-Jneibi received the aid plane at Khartoum airport.

Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council earlier launched a campaign to support the people affected by the recent tribal conflicts in West Darfur State.

