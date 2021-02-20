UAE: Sharjah police use drones for COVID-19 awareness

The drive covered 35 sites broadcasting through loudspeakers in several languages such as Arabic, Urdu, and English, and were sent out before and after the Friday prayers.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 20th February 2021 4:58 pm IST
Massive campaign to raise awareness through police patrols and drones before and after the Friday prayers in Sharjah.

Dubai: Sharjah emergency, crisis and disasters management team on Friday launched a massive campaign to raise awareness of preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus through police patrols and drones.

According to Khaleej Times, the campaign was launched in cooperation with the Air Wing Department of the General Administration for Security Support at the Ministry of Interior.

The emergency and crisis team urged the public to follow measures such as wearing of masks, avoiding mixing and gatherings, staying away from everything that exposes community members to the danger of the virus. 

