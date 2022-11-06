52 floors, 1334 stairs: Race to the top of Emirates Towers in Dubai

The race will be conducted as part of a number of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) events.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 6th November 2022 5:59 pm IST

Dubai: Dubai Holding, a major investment firm in the United Arab Emirates is organising Dubai Holding SkyRun 2022 a stair climbing race on Saturday, November 12 to the top of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

The pinnacle of Dubai Holding’s month-long program for DFC will see the return of Dubai Holding SkyRun 2022, a flagship charitable event on Dubai’s sporting calendar, that will welcome 250 participants as they race to the top of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, climbing 1,334 stairs, through 52 floors.

To encourage participation in the annual month-long DFC, Dubai Holding is also activating fitness events across its destinations open to people of all ages and levels of ability. Registration is now live at the event’s dedicated website for the ‘Open’ and ‘Teams’ categories, with the fastest elite athletes and team of four receiving a cash prize from Dubai Holding.

