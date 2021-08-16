UAE stadium to operate at 60% capacity for Pro League

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Sunday accorded permission to open stadium with 60 per cent seating occupancy with the start of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) Pro League, which kicks-off the new season on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The UAE Pro League, in coordination with the UAE Football association and the national emergency crisis and disaster management authority, decided to allow fans at 60 per cent per game for matches in the Adnoc Pro League, Pro League Cup, UAE Super Cup.

Entry will only be allowed to those aged 16 and above, whose Alhosn app shows green status, proving that they have received either a booster dose of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, or received the second dose less than six months ago.

In addition, fans have to present a negative result of a COVID-19 PCR test taken less than 48 hours from the matchday, while adhering to precautionary measures, wearing face masks, and practicing social distancing.

Only individuals with ‘COVID-19 Vaccinated’ status and green status on their Alhosn app can enter public places in Abu Dhabi

The inaugural round of the Adnoc Pro League will see Emirates host Shabab Al Ahli in Ras Al Khaimah, while Al Wahda embarks on a long journey to face the rising Al Orooba in Fujairah in the early matches. Ajman will be at home in front of Al Nasr in the last match.

On August 8, 2021, UAE’s top football division was renamed the Adnoc Pro League following a record Dh80 million deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) to become title sponsors.

