UAE starts issuing work permits for golden residency holders

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Thursday started issuing work permits for holders of golden residency, in accordance with a resolution issued by the UAE cabinet, local media reported.

The ministry stated that the such permit is granted in three cases :

Firstly those who were unemployed when they obtained golden residency, and wish to start working.

Secondly, golden residency holders who plan to start working for a new employer.

In the third case, when the current employer wants to renew the work permit and employ the golden residency holder.

#MOHRE announces the commencement of the issuance of work permits to holders of gold residency in the private sector in accordance with the resolution issued by the UAE Cabinet introducing a "work permit for Golden Residency holders." pic.twitter.com/2jAoK6Q5Nl — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) July 1, 2021

Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who obtain golden residency will remain valid and subject to all applicable legislation in the UAE.

According to the ministry, the prescribed fees and fees applicable to work permits for those outside the country, as well as fees for renewing and amending work permits and contracts, will also apply to golden residency holders.

After first announcing a long-term visa scheme in 2018, the UAE in 2019 began granting five and 10-year renewable visas to some foreign investors, entrepreneurs, CEOs, scholars, and outstanding students.