News Desk 1Published: 26th November 2020 1:35 am IST
UAE stops visas to Pak, 12 other countries on security concerns

New Delhi, Nov 25 : The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, Syria and Somalia, among others.

An immigration document said that applications for new employment and visit visas have been suspended until further notice for nationals outside the UAE from countries including Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen.

The visa ban also applies to citizens of Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and Tunisia, the document said. It is not clear if there are any exceptions to the ban, Al Jazeera reported.

The report said that a source briefed on the matter said the UAE has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis, and citizens of several other countries over security concerns.

The source did not say what those concerns are but said the visa ban is expected to last for a short period.

Last week, Pakistan’s foreign ministry had said that the UAE had stopped processing new visas for its citizens and those from some other countries.

Islamabad said it is seeking information from the UAE on the reason for the suspension but that it thought it is related to the coronavirus pandemic.

