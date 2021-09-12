UAE student work permit; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: In a major policy change for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), children above the age of 15 years will be allowed to work in the UAE under a new visa scheme for the first time.

With a temporary work permit, they would be able to get a part-time job and get a taste of the workplace without interrupting their studies. The relaxation from the UAE government to ensure students have access to the market.

Here’s eligibility, cost, how to apply, all you need to know about the new student work permit:

Eligibility

United Arab Emirates (UAE) citizens and residents (ex-patriate) between the age of 15 and 18 years old who reside in the country can obtain a work permit, which will be valid for not more than one year.

Conditions for the applicants:

Students must have a valid residence visa stamped in their passport.

Their relatives must have a valid residence visa.

Parent’s or guardian’s approval must be obtained.

They must be medically fit.

Age shall not be below 15 years and shall not exceed 18 years.

Works assigned to them may not be among those mentioned in ministerial decree no 1189 of 2010, in accordance with the schedule.

The license of the company submitting the application shall be valid and free from infringements.

The company shall have an e-signature card at the ministry.

Working hours and timings

Working hours should not exceed six hours per day.

They are entitled to take rest total of one hour per day.

Working overtime or on holidays is not allowed.

They are not allowed to work at night and performing dangerous or strenuous work.

Work permit holders can work on projects for up to six months. There are also work permits for those who want to work fewer hours during the course of a year.

Service centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm.

Cost

Request for initial approval of the new electronic work permit costs Dh 100.

Once approved, the permit costs Dh 500.

Required documents

Valid passport copy of the student and parent/guardian.

Valid residence visa copy of the student and parent/guardian.

Application copy.

Contract copy.

Colour photograph of student with white background.

Valid certificate of fitness issued from competent health authority.

Written consent from the parent or guardian.

How to apply?