UAE supports Al Makassed hospital in Jerusalem with $25 million

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed a cooperation agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to support Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem, worth $25 million, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The agreement comes in the implementation of the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, and in coordination with the Office of the United Nations Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President 🇦🇪, the UAE signed a USD 25 million cooperation agreement in support of Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.@MoFAICUAE @UAEAid @UAEUNGENEVA @UAEMissionToUN @WHOoPt #HealthForAll_ByAll pic.twitter.com/GEcHBwgI75 — WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) (@WHOEMRO) October 17, 2022

UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi stated that the signing of the agreement comes “within the framework of the UAE’s permanent, historical and firm commitment to the Palestinian people, and to support their requirements in the humanitarian fields, foremost of which is the health sector.”

Al Shamsi indicated that more than 130,000 people will benefit from its health services.

Dr Rick Peppercorn, Head of the WHO Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territories said, “The generous support provided by the UAE is essential to the continuation and continuation of urgently needed essential health care services through Al-Makassed Hospital.”

He pointed out that this support will contribute to “improving the quality of services in the obstetrics and gynaecology department at the hospital, in addition to its contribution to providing training opportunities for medical care professionals to serve all Palestinians.”

It is worth noting that Al Makassed Hospital is a private, charitable educational hospital in the city of Jerusalem, affiliated with the Al-Makassed Islamic Charitable Association. It was established in June 1968 with a clinical capacity of 250 beds.

The hospital is considered a major transformative hospital that receives patients from all over Palestine. At the same time, it is also an educational hospital that trains nursing and medical students and resident doctors from different Palestinian universities.