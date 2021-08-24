UAE temporarily suspends visa-on-arrival service for Indian passengers

Abu Dhabi: The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days Etihad Airways said on Monday.

On August 5, the UAE lifted the ban for transit travellers for six countries including India.

Besides India, the ban was lifted for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda. In a tweet, UAE’s National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) had said, “These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country.”

The NCEMA is the nodal agency in the UAE, which looks after the COVID-19 related relaxations in case of travel from other countries and informs the passengers about the travel criteria.

The UAE is a major transit hub for travellers as it connects the USA, Europe and African countries but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was suspended for several months.