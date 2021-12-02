UAE: Three Indians win over Rs 20L, 100gm of gold each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,42,876) as well as 100gm of gold in last week’s Mahzooz Raffle Draw.

Indian expatriates Nazish, Jagtar, and Shaikh – had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on November 27.

33-year-old, Nazish, who works as a quantity survey engineer in UAE, is a regular Mahzooz draw participant. He received the news when the amount was credited to his account when he has been planning to buy a new car

“The draws are quite interesting and engaging and I love watching them every week. I especially enjoy watching the corporate social responsibility reports that show how Mahzooz contributes to the community through charitable initiatives and programmes,” Nazish told Khaleej Times.

Both 46-year-old Shaikh and Jagtar (41) expressed delight to win the draw.

The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 9 PM UAE time (10:30 pm IST). Participants can participate in both the Mahzooz Mega Draw and the Raffle Draw by registering on the app and website.