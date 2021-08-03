UAE to ease flight restrictions from India, five other countries

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has announced to ease travel restrictions for residents who are stranded in India, and five other countries where passenger entry is suspended, the authorities said on Tuesday.

This is among a series of exemptions announced by the national emergency crisis and disaster management authority (NCEMA).

The travel exemptions are applicable for residents stranded in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda. Passenger entry from these six countries is, otherwise, on hold.

NCEMA said fully vaccinated individuals, as well as unvaccinated in certain job categories, can seek permission to return from August 5.

Travelers must hold valid residency permits and proof of vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country.

These people must take approval from the federal authority for identity and citizenship (ICA). The approval can be obtained from the ICA website.

Following categories are allowed to enter UAE from August 5

Medical personnel working in the country will be excluded, including doctors, nurses, technicians from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated.

Those working in the educational sector in the country who teach in universities, colleges, schools and institutes from the vaccinated categories.

Students studying in the country.

Humanitarian cases who hold valid residency.

Those working in federal and local government agencies.

The exempted groups will be obligated to submit a prior PCR test within 48 hours from the date of departure, provided that the tests are from accredited laboratories and bear a QR Code, and a quick laboratory test is conducted before boarding the plane.

They must also undergo a PCR test on landing in the UAE.

The Dubai-based airline suspended flights from India since April 24, after the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Previously, passengers under eight exempted categories were allowed entry from restricted countries. The categories were:

Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives.

Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers.

Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval.

Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit.

Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies.

Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the general authority for the security of ports, borders and free zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned.