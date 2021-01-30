UAE to grant citizenship to professionals including engineers, doctors

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decided to grant citizenship to foreign investors, persons with specialized talents, professional including doctors, engineers, scientists, artists, authors and their families.

On his Twitter handle, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of the Dubai wrote, “we adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey”.

Further disclosing the details, he wrote that the UAE cabinet, local Emirates courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship. He further wrote, “the law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship”.

Terms and condition for UAE citizenship

According to a report in Gulf News, each category of the people must satisfy certain terms and conditions to become eligible for UAE citizenship.

Investors: They must own property in the country.

Scientists: They must be an active researcher with 10 years of experience in their field and have a recommendation letter from the credited scientific institute in the country.

Apart from it, they must also have a scientific contribution that has won a prestigious scientific award or their research must have secured funding for 10 years.

Professionals: They must have 10 years of experience in the field that is in demand in the UAE along with membership in a prestigious professional organisation in their field.

Artists: They must have secured at least one international award and a recommendation letter from relevant body in the UAE.