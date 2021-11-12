UAE to host 28th international climate conference in 2023

Abu Dhabi: The General Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on Thursday announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been selected to host the 28th international climate conference— Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

The announcement came during the activities of the Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow, Scotland currently, about 200 countries have participated in it to take joint actions to put an end to greenhouse gas emissions globally, and to unify efforts to reduce the consequences of climate change.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted after the announcement that the UAE would put everything towards making COP28 a success.

“We congratulate the Emirates for winning the bid to host the most important conference for climate COP28, for 2023 … a deserved win for our country … we will put all our capabilities for the conference to succeed … the UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect our planet Earth,” he said.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE’s minister of climate change and environment, said on Twitter that the UAE is ready to deliver a meeting that mobilises countries to boost their efforts to fight climate change.

“Hosting this global gathering will provide us with a prime opportunity to involve our most dynamic segment of society – our youth – in the meetings and negotiations that will ultimately ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” she said.

It will be the second time in several years that the annual talks will be held in the Middle East as Egypt prepares to host them in 2022 and the third time hosted by a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Qatar hosted the former member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2012 and Indonesia in 2007.

What is COP and when is the next summit?

The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Kyoto Protocol is the annual forum for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The next meeting will take place from November 7 to November 18, 2022, in Cairo, Egypt. The UN has asked Eastern European countries to submit bids to host COP29.