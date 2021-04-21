UAE to impose restrictions for unvaccinated people

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates is considering the possibility to impose restrictions on those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as the region’s business and tourism hub continues its immunization campaign.

According to a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said that the country of about 9 million people, which has expanded its campaign to people aged 16 and over, is about 65 percent eligible protected population from COVID-19 vaccination.

“Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures such as forbidding entry to some places and having access to some services,” NCEMA spokesman Saif Al Dhaheri told Khaleej Times.

Delaying or refraining from getting vaccines endangers the safety of society and all groups, especially those who are most at risk of infection, Saif Al Dhaheri stated.

NCEMA spokesman urged citizens to vaccinate themselves against the virus. “Your hesitation today … puts your family, loved ones and community at risk. Receiving the vaccine will contribute to immunizing and protecting the community from this pandemic,” he said.

The Gulf Arab state on Tuesday recorded 1,903 new infections to bring its total to 500,860 cases with 1,559 deaths.