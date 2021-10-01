UAE travel: Etihad notifies 3 new quarantine free destinations, fare stars at 995 Dirhams

Hyderabad: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways announced three quarantine-free destinations for the winter season, and will now operate at 70 destinations across 47 countries. The new destinations are Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa and Zanzibar Island in the Indian Ocean.

The airline on September 30 further announced that there will be sales on fares for flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa beginning from November 25, and for Zanzibar from November 26, which will be valid till October 6 (midnight). The offer is based on a first-come-first-served basis, and travelers can book return fares starting from Dh995 in economy and Dh3,995 for business class, Khaleej Times reported.

“Johannesburg is an important route on our network and offers vital connectivity to and from the southern African region. On the southern coast, Cape Town is a breathtaking part of the world, with something to offer the most discerning traveler. Likewise, the beautiful island of Zanzibar will complement our network to the Maldives and Seychelles offering more choice for leisure travelers looking to enjoy the glorious Indian ocean,” said Tony Douglas, Group CEO of Etihad, stated the Khaleej Times report.

“We are also thrilled to offer connectivity for travelers from both countries to visit our home the UAE over the winter months. With the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020, opening now there has never been a better time to visit Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he added.