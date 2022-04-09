UAE: Two Indians win over Rs 20 lakh each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Two Indians have won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,66,907) each in the 69th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winners of the draw Sooraj Manali Kalathilkandy and Ramanathan Jothi— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, April 2.

41-year-old Sooraj Manali Kalathilkandy, an Abu Dhabi based Indian expatriate, who works as an optical technician, is delighted to win the draw.

“I’m thinking of starting an optical shop with this money. I haven’t made any other concrete plans,” Sooraj told Gulf News.

35-year-old Ramanathan Jothi, who works as a sales manager living in India, is a regular Mahzooz draw participant. He plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity.

“As I won during Ramadan, I want to pass on my blessings by helping others. I will invest the remainder in real estate,” Gulf News quoted Ramanathan.

Sooraj Manali Kalathilkandy and Ramanathan Jothi stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramzan mega raffle draw being held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

The next draw will be broadcasted live on April 9 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). Participants can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app and website.