UAE: Two Indians win Rs 20.81 lakh each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriates have won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,81,721) each in the 73rd Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winners of the draw Edakkulathur Kochappan Ouseph and Sulfi Kharnizar — matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, April 16.

Edakkulathur Kochappan Ouseph, who works as an accountant in Dubai, is delighted to win the draw.

“I haven’t been able to visit my family for the last two-and-a-half years because of the pandemic. This prize money will come in handy to clear off financial liabilities, help the less fortunate around me and visit my family,” Kochappan was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

34-year-old Sulfi Kharnizar, who works as an Indian salesman in Dubai.

“My friend too participates regularly in Mahzooz as the draw is open to international participants. At first, I thought he was pranking me but after I checked the results for myself, I was so happy. I called up my boss and my friends to share the good news,” Sulfi told Khaleej Times.

Sulfi plans to use his prize money towards completing the construction of his dream house and to expand his grocery store in India.

The 73rd weekly live Mahzooz draw also saw UK expat Tom George Brooks, who was once a regular Mahzooz participant, entered the draw for the first time in months.

Special Ramzan draw

Kochappan, Sulfikhar, and Tom stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramzan mega raffle draw being held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

The next draw of 10 million Dirham (Rs 20,76,57,628) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, April 23 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). Participants can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app and website.