UAE: Two Keralites killed in a car accident in Sharjah

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriates from Kerala, were killed in a car accident on Thursday afternoon in Sharjah, local media reported.

The deceased were identified as 43-year-old MNP Jaleel and 45-year-old Subair Nangarath, both hailing from the Kannur district.

As per media reports, the accident was caused after the driver lost control of a vehicle due to a tyre burst on Maliha road, Sharjah.

MNP Jaleel and Subair Nangarath had been living in the Middle East for almost 25 years and were residents of Fujairah for the last 16 years.

They ran a cosmetic and fancy jewellery store and had businesses in Oman as well as the UAE.

“They were best friends. The childhood buddies would never be seen without one another. They started a business together, and now, even in death, they are together,” Sabith, a social worker in Fujairah told Khaleej Times.

It is reported that their bodies are in a mortuary at a hospital in Fujairah. The family is trying to return the remains to Kerala for funeral procedures.