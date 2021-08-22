UAE updated new fines for breaking COVID-19 regulations

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday has issued an updated list for fines upto 50,000 dhirams for failing to comply with COVID-19-safety regulations.

Attorney general of the UAE, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, issued an updated list of fines and penalties under resolution no 38 of 2020 aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

The updated list specifies fines and penalties ranging from 1,000 dhirams to 50,000 dhirams for violating quarantine instructions; non-compliance with safety rules such as the use of masks and social distancing; Spreading false news, information or rumors related to the COVID-19; and vehicle capacity.

Here are some of the fines mentioned in the amended document

Violation of compulsory hospitalization requirements – 50,000 dirhams.

Non-compliance with the rules of home quarantine and violating quarantine instructions – 50 thousand dirhams.

A fine for cheating or providing incorrect information in order to evade quarantine or precautionary measures- 20,000 dirhams.

A fine for hiring domestic workers from abroad and failing to ensure they quarantine on arrival- 20,000 dirhams.

Not registering on application, nor carrying an electronic tracking device that aims to track quarantine cases, or deliberately losing or destroying it – 10,000 dirhams.

Failure to implement the order to remove temporary structures, luggage, clothing or other items considered contaminated without the possibility of disinfecting them – 3000 dirhams.

Institutions and businesses also face fines for breaching precautionary measures, and individuals can get penalties for violating court orders or for breaching safety rules when stopped at checkpoints.

The list includes 21 categories of potential violations with subcategories each as applicable with fines ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh50,000, depending on the severity and category of the violation.

Attorney general’s office urged citizens and residents of the UAE to abide by the law and follow the precautionary measures and decisions issued by the competent authorities to protect their health and safety.

The UAE’s law on COVID-19 restrictions was introduced in March, 2020 as the COVID-19 crisis spread across the world.

From August 5, 2021, the United Arab Emirates has eased travel restrictions for residents who are stranded in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda where passenger entry is suspended.