UAE, US, Israel to develop joint energy strategy

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States and Israel on Thursday said they will develop a joint strategy for energy partnership, the official WAM news agency reported.

UAE, US, Israel agree to encourage greater coordination

“The UAE, the US and Israel agree to encourage greater coordination in the energy sector, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, oil, natural gas resources and related technologies, and water desalination technologies,” according to a joint statement issued by the energy ministers of the three countries.

The statement also said that the energy collaboration can be a step toward a more “stable, integrated, and prosperous” Middle East, adding that they will seek to find solutions to the energy challenges faced by the Palestinians through the development of energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure.

Normalization deal

On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed an agreement to normalize diplomatic ties at the White House, making the UAE the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan to normalize ties with Israel.

Source: ANI