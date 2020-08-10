UAE: Validity of expired visit visa extended

Dubai: Validity of expired visit visa of UAE has been extended for a period of one month starting from 11th August 2020.

As per the announcement made by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the aim of the decision is to enable holders of expired permits to leave UAE without payment of fines.

Fine for staying on expired visit visa of UAE

The fine for staying in the country on the expired visit visa is Dh200 for the first day. From the second day onwards, it is Dh100 per pay.

Earlier, UAE authorities have declared that holders of entry permits that have expired before 1st March should leave the country before 18th August. It still holds true.