UAE visa amnesty: MoHRE launches 4 services to residency violators

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched four services to help visa violators in rectifying their status without facing fines or further repercussions during the two-month amnesty period.

The visa amnesty program, launched on Sunday, September 1, provides a grace period until Thursday, October 31, for offenders to rectify their visa status or leave the country.

The services provided by the ministry include:

Issuance of work permits

Renewal of work permits

Cancellation of work permits

Processing work abandonment complaints

The services are accessible to individuals with expired work or residency permits, and those involved in work abandonment disputes, whether they are employed in establishments or domestic workers.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security under the slogan “Towards a Safer Community”, to target individuals who violated before September 1, 2024, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

During the amnesty period, businesses can seek exemptions from fines for non-performance of employment contracts or renewal of work permits.

The ministry offers applications for status correction via its website, the MOHRE mobile app, and business and domestic worker service centers.

The ministry encourages UAE employees and employers to utilize a scheme, allowing violators to continue employment or leave without legal or financial penalties.