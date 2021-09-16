UAE weekly raffle to launch largest cash prize of Dh 77 million

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based ‘Emirates draw’ to launch a new weekly raffle which will have the country’s largest cash prize of Dh 77,777,777 in its history. The first draw will take place on September 25, said a statement issued by the company.

Emirates Draw will have seven guaranteed winners of Dh 77,777 weekly and an entry to a grand prize of Dh 77,777,777.

Introducing the largest draw in the UAE. Weekly raffle with 7 guaranteed winners of AED 77,777 each, and a draw to win AED 77,777,777!

‘Emirates draw’ said it would be the first draw to include “an important social and environmental component” in its working model.

The first project will support a Coral Reef Programme in Fujairah which is expected to plant more than 1.5 million coral reef polyps.

How to participate in Emirates weekly draw

By purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers, consumers can choose to participate in the weekly draw.

Upon registering online, participants can choose their number of seven digits or let the system randomly choose the number for them. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked and no one else can dial the same number.

After their purchase, consumers participate in a raffle where every week, seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh 77777 each.

Emirates Draw is broadcasted live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

What is Emirates Draw?

Emirates draw is a UAE company that aims to support local environmental causes and initiatives through CSR programs.

The company strives ‘for a better tomorrow’ and via environmental initiatives hopes ‘to make everyday life better for its lucky winners and society in general’.

The draw is for every individual up to 18 years and above.