UAE witnesses a drop in number of expatriate workers

Abu Dhabi: The number of foreigners working in government and private sectors has decreased by 8.72 percent according to local media.

The number of expatriates working in the kingdom has decreased from 6.7% to 6.1%, between June 2020 and June 2021.

The general authority for statistics and the general organisation for Social Insurance have noted a statistical decrease in the number of Saudi and Non-Saudi subscribers to the social insurance system working in the public and private sectors. The percentage decrease to 8.2 million from 8.7 million was noted at 5.5%, in the same period.

The data also showed an increase in the number of Saudis in the labour market, with an annual increase of 6.4%.

The social insurance system in the same vein, noted an increase in the number of Saudi subscribers working in government and private sectors. The numbers increased from 2.06 million, compared to 1.94 million a year before.

The first quarter of this year witnessed a decrease in the number of Saudi subscribers by 2.94 percent, or 62,583 while the number of non-Saudi subscribers decreased by 3.12% or 197,745.