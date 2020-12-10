UAE: Woman fined for denying husband access to social media accounts

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court ordered a woman to pay a fine of Dh5000 for denying her husband access to social media accounts of his massage center.

Apart from it, the court also asked her to pay compensation of Dh3000 to her husband for sharing his contact number with the massage center customer without his consent.

According to the report published in the Khaleej Time, the woman had not only changed the passwords of Instagram and Snapchat of her husband’s massage center but also threatened to delete them.

As per the husband, when he warned her about financial violations in the Center, his wife threatened to discourage women customers from coming to center by publishing his name as the manager of the establishment.

Reacting over the charges, the woman informed that she had created the social media accounts in 2014 before the opening of the center.

Meanwhile, criminal data analyst certified the statement made by her husband and said that the woman had changed the passwords of two social media accounts to deny husband access to them.

After hearing the arguments from all sides, the court declared that the woman is guilty and asked her to pay a fine of Dh5000 and compensation of Dh3000 to husband.