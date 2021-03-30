UAE: Woman sentenced to 10 years in jail for stripping naked in front of cops

Dubai: A woman who tried to resist the arrest by stripping naked in front of cops has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. The court has also imposed a find of Dh500, 000.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court found her guilty of assaulting & threatening CID officers and stripped herself naked in front of them.

As per the details of the incident, two young women approached Mamura Police Station in Ras Al Khaimah with a complaint against two other female flatmates. They alleged that the flatmates have insulted and assaulted them.

Acting on the complaint, cops went to the flat to conduct an investigation. As soon as they reached the spot, one of the two flatmates started insulting, assaulting, and threatening them. She also took off her clothes in front of the cops.

After completion of the hearing, the court found the woman guilty of committing several crimes and sentenced her to 10 years in jail. It also imposed a fine of Dh500,000.